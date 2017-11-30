What the Bible Says About Protecting Yourself From Sexual Sin

In light of the recent scandals surrounding allegations of sexual impropriety, turning to scripture could keep the married and single alike on the right track.

Vice President Mike Pence was ridiculed when it was revealed that he makes an effort never to be alone with a woman who is not his wife.

But the Bible gives clear guidance on how to avoid sexual sin.

For example, 1 Corinthians 6:18 admonishes, "Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whosoever sins sexually, sins against their own body."

The word "flee" means to run away.

And in Exodus 20:14 the Commandment is: "You shall not commit adultery."

A big part of the problem in straying from marriage vows is pornography.

Surveys show about two-thirds of all American men regularly view porn and the rate is about he same for Christian men.

The digital age has made the problem even more pervasive and available than ever before. People access pornographic images on their smartphones and other devices at alarming rates.

The Bible does not mention pornography specifically but it does state that when a married man keeps on looking at a woman to whom he is not married, nurturing a desire to have sex with her, it can lead to adultery.

"You have heard that it was said, "You shall not commit adultery. But I tell you that anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart," states Matthew 5:27 and 28.

The principle behind this verse applies to anyone, married or single because such behavior is clearly offensive to God.

Colossians 3:5 also warns, "Put to death, therefore, whatever belongs to your earthly nature: sexual immorality, impurity, lust, evil desires and greed, which is idolatry."

Taking the time to read, meditate on and live out what God shows us in his word is not easy. It iwll take time and practice. But following his plan for our lives can help us to learn to love what is good. The more we do so, the deeper our love for His standards will grow.

And in the end, it may help save marriages from the sexual destruction we're seeing in our culture today.

Below is a list of more verses to help fight sexual temptation.

2 Timothy 2:22New King James Version (NKJV)

22 Flee also youthful lusts; but pursue righteousness, faith, love, peace with those who call on the Lord out of a pure heart.

All verses below are NIV

Galatians 6:1New International Version

6 Brothers and sisters, if someone is caught in a sin, you who live by the Spirit should restore that person gently. But watch yourselves, or you also may be tempted.

2 Corinthians 12:21

21 I am afraid that when I come again my God will humble me before you, and I will be grieved over many who have sinned earlier and have not repented of the impurity, sexual sin and debauchery in which they have indulged.

Ephesians 5:3

3 But among you there must not be even a hint of sexual immorality, or of any kind of impurity, or of greed, because these are improper for God's holy people.

Ephesians 5:33

33 However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.

Galatians 5:19

19 The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery;

Genesis 2:24

24 That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united to his wife, and they become one flesh.

Hebrews 13:4

4 Marriage should be honored by all, and the marriage bed kept pure, for God will judge the adulterer and all the sexually immoral.

1 Corinthians 6:9

9 Or do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men

1 Corinthians 6:18

18 Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins against their own body.

1 John 1:9

9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.

Matthew 5:28

28 But I tell you that anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart.

Mark 7:22-23

22 adultery, greed, malice, deceit, lewdness, envy, slander, arrogance and folly. 23 All these evils come from inside and defile a person."

1 Thessalonians 4:3-5

3 It is God's will that you should be sanctified: that you should avoid sexual immorality; 4 that each of you should learn to control your own body in a way that is holy and honorable, 5 not in passionate lust like the pagans, who do not know God;

Mark 10:6-9

6 "But at the beginning of creation God 'made them male and female.' 7 'For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, 8 and the two will become one flesh.'So they are no longer two, but one flesh. 9 Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate."

Proverbs 5:15-19

15 Drink water from your own cistern, running water from your own well. 16 Should your springs overflow in the streets, your streams of water in the public squares? 17 Let them be yours alone, never to be shared with strangers. 18 May your fountain be blessed, and may you rejoice in the wife of your youth. 19 A loving doe, a graceful deer— may her breasts satisfy you always, may you ever be intoxicated with her love.

1 Corinthians 13:4-8

4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. 8 Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away.

Song of Songs 7:6-12

6 How beautiful you are and how pleasing, my love, with your delights! 7 Your stature is like that of the palm, and your breasts like clusters of fruit. 8 I said, "I will climb the palm tree; I will take hold of its fruit." May your breasts be like clusters of grapes on the vine, the fragrance of your breath like apples, 9 and your mouth like the best wine. May the wine go straight to my beloved, flowing gently over lips and teeth. 10 I belong to my beloved, and his desire is for me. 11 Come, my beloved, let us go to the countryside, let us spend the night in the villages. 12 Let us go early to the vineyards to see if the vines have budded, if their blossoms have opened, and if the pomegranates are in bloom— there I will give you my love.

1 Corinthians 6:13-20

13 You say, "Food for the stomach and the stomach for food, and God will destroy them both." The body, however, is not meant for sexual immorality but for the Lord, and the Lord for the body. 14 By his power God raised the Lord from the dead, and he will raise us also. 15 Do you not know that your bodies are members of Christ himself? Shall I then take the members of Christ and unite them with a prostitute? Never! 16 Do you not know that he who unites himself with a prostitute is one with her in body? For it is said, "The two will become one flesh." 17 But whoever is united with the Lord is one with him in spirit. 18 Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins against their own body. 19 Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; 20 you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies.