Who Is Sayfullo Saipov? Investigators Trace Path of Terrorist Who Gorged on ISIS Atrocities

Investigators are trying to piece together the life of Sayfullo Saipov, the 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant accused of killing eight people, but who hoped to kill many more.

They know Saipov began planning the attack about a year ago, even renting a truck to rehearse it, and following the steps laid out in an online ISIS magazine.

New York Deputy Police Commissioner John Miller said, "He appears to have followed almost exactly to a T - the instructions that ISIS put out in its social media channels before with instructions to their followers on how to carry out such an attack."

And when police searched Saipov's cellphone, they found a veritable media library of ISIS atrocities.

"Thousands of ISIS related images and 90 videos, about 90 videos," said U.S. Attorney Kim Joon, "depicting among other things ISIS fighters killing prisoners by running over them with a tank, beheading them and shooting them in the face."

Saipov told investigators he felt good about what he'd done.

Overnight, President Trump made his feelings about the suspect very clear, tweeting, "NYC TERRORIST WAS HAPPY AS HE ASKED TO HANG ISIS FLAG IN HIS HOSPITAL ROOM," adding..."SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!"

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Trump told reporters, "We also have to come up with punishment that's far quicker and far greater than the punishment these animals are getting right now...because what we have right now is a joke, and it's a laughing stock."

The eight dead included five high school friends from Argentina. The men were visiting New York City to celebrate their 30th high school graduation and were taking a bike ride together.

Another victim, Ann-Laure Decadt of Staden, Belgium, a 31-year old mother of two young sons, was in New York with her sisters and mother, and was also killed while cycling.

And two young Americans, 23-year-old Nicholas Cleves and Darren Drake from new Milford, New Jersey. His heart-broken father, Jimmy Drake, said, "He was born three blocks from where we just identified the body. It was one of the most wonderful father-son relationships a person could have."

Saipov had wanted to carry his attack to the Brooklyn Bridge, hoping he could hit pedestrians there. But now his fate is in the hands of the federal court system, and he could face the death penalty.