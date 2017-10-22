All Five Living Former Presidents Raise 31 Million for Hurricane Victims

Across decades and partisan lines, all five living, former US presidents gathered together to raise money for hurricane relief Saturday.

The former presidents, including Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter, gathered at Texas A&M University for the "Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal Benefit Concert.”

The former presidents took to the stage reminding the crowd of the spirit of unity and volunteerism that make this nation great.

“Our problems are great but the heart of America is greater. That’s what we are here to celebrate,” said Clinton repeating a famous quote from George H.W. Bush.

“The heart of America, without regard to race or religion or political party, is greater than our problems,” Clinton said to great applause.

Carter, a spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity, said the organization has pledged to rebuild 6,000 homes in devastated areas.

President Trump, who did not attend the concert, sent a video greeting. In a taped message, Trump praised his fellow presidents for their efforts and echoed the sentiment of unity.

"To Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Melania and I want to express our deep gratitude for your tremendous assistance," said Trump.

"This wonderful effort reminds us that we truly are one nation under God, all unified by our values and our devotion to one another,” Trump continued.

In addition to the presidents, the spotlight was cast on everyday people who pulled together to help their fellow neighbors through the storms.

Five of those volunteers were given special honor as Points of Light Recipients. The Points of Light award was initiated by George H.W. Bush during his time in office.

“That spirit of volunteerism, that spirit that says we’re all in this together. That in dire times ignores all the differences we had before, that spirt is exemplified by the five Points of Light recipients,” said Obama.

The event was emceed by country music star Lee Greenwood, and featured appearances from gospel artist Yolanda Adams and Lady Gaga.

“This is an historical moment, that we are truly one-nation under God,” said Lady Gaga.

Gaga went on to push for the mental and psychological recovery for the hurricane victims and said she’d donated $1 million dollars towards the efforts.

She also shared a story of being invited to attend church service with former president George W. Bush saying, “I reminded President Bush that I went to his father’s church before I played the super bowl. He reminded me it was not the same as a Catholic church, which I am. But all I needed was Jesus that day,“ Gaga recalled.

Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal pic.twitter.com/2TPdPonvWv — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 22, 2017

All in all, the former presidents raised 31 million dollars.

The money will go toward to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Hurricane Irma in Florida, and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

One America Appeal was created by the five former presidents to offer help in response to the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, but was expanded after Hurricanes Maria and Irma.