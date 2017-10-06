Author Eric Metaxas on Las Vegas Shooting, Laws, and America's Freedoms

Author and radio host Eric Metaxas tells CBN News that in the wake of a mass shooting like the one in Las Vegas, Americans should not be tempted to give up their freedom in order to be protected.

"It forces us to think about the big questions," Metaxas said of the horrific slaughter of 59 people at a Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night.

"This is a challenge to people of faith like me," he added. "There is brokenness and pain and evil in the world every single day since Adam and Eve sinned in Eden and I think we need to understand that."

Metaxas has written Martin Luther: The Man Who Rediscovered God and Changed the World. He told CBN News that in times like these people need to understand God's nature.

"This is the reality in which we live and it makes me say 'this is why we need to know God and this is why we need to know that God is with us in suffering,'" he explained.

"He is not a greek god up in the clouds capriciously dealing with us," Metaxas said. "He loves us. We live in a broken world. By sending Jesus, He is bringing healing and reconciliation but we are not there yet."

Metaxas warned against turning to more governance and laws as an answer to tragedy.

"Whenever something terrible happens, people tend to say, 'How can we fix it?' "I know how we can fix it. Let's have more laws, more laws'," he explained. "Now if you really understand American freedom...you understand that the more laws you have the worse you are off."

"Self-government means we govern ourselves to the extent that we don't need too many laws," he continued. "And if you think you can fix things with laws, it's like trying to fix human nature with technology. That's foolish."

It doesn't mean that we don't do something, but we should err on the side of caution, Metaxas added. "There is always a temptation to give up a little freedom for more safety. Every time you do that you don't get that back."

Metaxas said only a "vibrant" church will restore true freedom in America.

"The church needs to be the church. The church needs to stop being timid," he said. "We need to know what we believe and live it in faith, in boldness, [and] in love."