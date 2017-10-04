Displaying
BANNED: YouTube Labels CBN News Story 'Hate Speech'

10-04-2017
Dale Hurd
Coming Home: Europe Next War Front for Jihadists?

YouTube has removed my 2014 story titled 'Coming Home: Europe Next War Front for Jihadists?' from my YouTube channel
 
But you can watch it above.  Or see it here.
 
YouTube called it 'hate speech.'  I appealed on the grounds that it is entirely factual and can be corroborated by other news reports. 
 
YouTube denied my appeal.
 
The story simply warned that when the Islamic State is finally destroyed, dangerous Jihadists would try to return to Europe and launch attacks, which they have done.  It also shows ISIS propaganda aimed at British Muslims that says joining ISIS and dying a 'martyr's death' is a ticket to heaven.
 
I didn't write the ISIS propaganda.  ISIS did.  I simply reported it.
 
I also featured interviews with a British moderate Muslim and a French Jewish leader.
 
Welcome to the age of censorship, where it will be increasingly hard to tell the truth about Islam, and Islamic terrorism.

