California Introduces 'Non-Binary' Gender Option on Driver's Licenses

California has officially adopted a "non-binary" gender option on all state driver's licenses.

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bill, entitled the "Gender Recognition Act" into law Sunday.

According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, a "non-binary" person is a person "whose gender is not male or female."

Now, people who do not identify as either sex will be able to legally identify as this third option.

This new measure will now make it easier for people to change their gender on official government documents.

The bill's author, Senator Toni Atkins (D - San Dieo) says the law is about civil rights.

"The Gender Recognition Act will eliminate unnecessary stress and anxiety for many Californians, and it exemplifies the leadership role that our state continues to take in LGBTQ civil rights," Atkins said. "It's like marriage equality when there was a feeling your government and community acknowledges who you are. You have the right to be who you are. This is that same feeling."

However, Christian conservative leader Randy Thomassan, president of SaveCalifornia.com, says the bill promotes a big lie.

"This new law calls transsexuality good, when science, health, logic and love inform us it's bad. Pushing so-called 'nonbinary' upon 15-year-olds applying for a learner's permit or 16-year-olds getting their drivers' licenses tells them a big lie about sex," he explained.

"It's an unchangeable law of Nature that you're male if you've inherited a Y chromosome from your father; if not, you're female," Thomassan said.

"Science and God's word agree you're either male or female, not in-between. Now that Governor Brown has signed this illogical bill, parents will have to work even harder to teach their children the reliable facts of life," he added.

California is the first state to introduce and pass such legislation.

