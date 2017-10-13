Carrying Each Other's Burdens: Kay Warren Explains How the Church Can Fight Mental Illness and Suicide Together

More Americans than ever are suffering from mental health problems, yet access to treatment for those issues is becoming more difficult to find, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's why minister Kay Warren says it's time for the church to become better at helping those with mental illness and suicidal thoughts. She says it starts with modeling the actions of Christ.

"When people were cast out by society, like the woman at the well or the lepers, Jesus offered them his presence. He didn't withhold himself from them, so why should we? If anything, he ran toward them and met them with compassion when they came his direction," she said in an interview with Christianity Today.

However, many Christians, no matter how much they want to help, don't know what it means to practically love those dealing with suicidal thoughts and depression.

"The dilemma is the 'what.' People will say, 'Yes, I want to care and I do care, but I just don't know what to do,'" Warren explained. "We are still a little behind in giving people the practical, here's-how-you-can-do-it resources and here's step-by-step things you can do. But we will get there."

Warren says Christians can start by reminding those suffering mental from illness of their worth and caring for them in practical ways.

"We become a voice of love that whispers that they still matter, even in their illness and struggle. They have dignity—they're made in the image of God and have worth," she said. "When we come alongside and provide practical care by cleaning their house, holding their hand, and being with them in their most disheveled and frightened state, we remind them that they have worth."

She also believes churches can learn a lot about treating mental illness with the help of practical resources.

"One of the most helpful, extremely practical trainings is the one day Mental Health First Aid course offered throughout the country. It is an excellent way for people to equip themselves to be able to help anyone in a mental health crisis," she said.

Warren says another way churches can help is form groups that minister to the families and sufferers of mental illness.

"One of the ways we show up for individuals and families who are living with severe mental illness is with care teams. A care team is a group of people who are willing to give practical assistance for a period of time to help someone get through a particularly difficult time," she explained. "Loving, trained church staff and volunteers could provide that place of safety and TLC. If we weren't so afraid of talking honestly about suicidal thoughts, we could provide the kind of listening ear, warm arm around the shoulder, and tender care that could walk struggling people through a crisis."