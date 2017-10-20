Christian Baker Under Fire on a New Front with Satanic Request

The Christian baker who found himself in legal trouble after declining to make a cake for a same-sex wedding and whose case is now before the U.S. Supreme Court, has been asked to make a birthday cake for Satan.

The Daily Signal reports Jack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Colorado, received the email request last month. It reads in part:

"I would like to get a quote on a birthday cake, for a special event. It is a cake that is religious in theme, and since religion is a protected class, I am hoping that you will gladly bake this cake. As you see, the birthday cake in question is to celebrate the birthday of Lucifer, or as they (sic) are also known Satan who was born as Satan when he was cast from heaven by God."

The email also asks for an "upside down cross, under the head of Lucifer."

The Daily Signal says that Phillips has told the media outlet and others that his Christian beliefs do not allow him to make cakes which celebrate same-sex unions and those that include themes like witchcraft and graphic sexuality.

"The request for Jack to make a cake celebrating Satan proves the danger of using these kinds of laws to force people in the artistic profession to create artwork that violates their beliefs," Jeremy Tedesco, a senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, told The Daily Signal.

Alliance Defending Freedom is a Christian legal organization representing Phillips in his case before the Supreme Court.

"The request from the Satanists is essentially the same as the request that Jack Phillips received from the same-sex couple to create a cake that violates his beliefs, because in both instances, the requester can say the law covers my request," Tedesco continued.

"For the Satanists, they're going to say it's religious discrimination for you to say no to a cake that I'm requesting because of my protected status," he said.

The Daily Signal also reports it was told by ADF lawyers Phillips received another cake request involving a Satan theme. The caller wanted a cake that pictured Satan smoking a joint.

Phillips' attorneys declined to comment on how the cake artist responded to the requests, according to The Daily Signal.

"If we're going to live in a world where these kinds of laws can be used to force people like Jack Phillips to create cakes that violate his beliefs about marriage, we're also going to have to live in a world where people can be forced to create cakes celebrating Satan," Tedesco said.

Oral arguments in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission are set to begin Dec. 5. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case next year.

