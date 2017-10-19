'Courage in the Face of Power:' Christian Baker Whose Case is Before Supreme Court Receives Award

The Christian baker whose case is before the U.S. Supreme Court received an award this week for "courage in the face of power."

Colorado cake artist Jack Phillips received the 2017 "Courage in the Face of Power: Daniel Award" at the Weyrich Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The Weyrich organization gives the award each year to people who, in spite of tremendous resistance from those in power, show amazing courage.

Phillips owns Masterpiece Cakeshop. He found himself in legal trouble after declining to make a cake for a same-sex wedding because he says it conflicts with his Christian beliefs.

Eventually, Colorado's Supreme Court refused to take up Phillips' cause after the state's Civil Rights Commission in 2014 ordered the baker and his workers to make cakes for same-sex ceremonies and file "compliance reports" to prove they were.

The case, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, is now before the U.S. Supreme Court. Oral arguments are set for December 5.

In the past, the Weyrich organization awarded the "Courage in the Face of Power: Daniel Award" to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson.