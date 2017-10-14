FBI 'Finds' 30 Pages of documents related to Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting 

The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch said Friday that the FBI has found 30 pages of documents pertaining to the now famous private tarmac meeting between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton.

The FBI told the group the documents will be released to them by the end of November. This is in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the group.

The FBI originally said they had no documents concerning the private meeting between Lynch and Clinton, which occurred June 27, 2016 on board at private plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona. The meeting took place during the on-going investigation of Mrs. Clinton's e-mail server.

At the time, Republicans complained the Attorney General had inappropriately met with the husband of a subject under investigation before the probe was completed. No charges were filed. Both former President Clinton and Ms. Lynch said they only discussed grandchildren and golf during the thirty minute meeting.

The Phoenix tarmac meeting occurred less than one week before Hillary Clinton gave unsworn testimony to the FBI and ten days before FBI Director James Comey announced the bureau would not recommend prosecution of Mrs. Clinton but admitted she acted recklessly in the handling of her private e-mail server.

CBN News has contacted the Department of Justice for a response to the discovery of the documents and the timeline of their release. They have not yet responded to our inquiry.

