'Fill our Hearts with Courage to Not be Afraid," Amy Grant's Powerful Prayer Over Las Vegas Massacre

The city of Nashville and the music artists who call it home, came together this week to honor the lives lost in Las Vegas.

Christian recording artist Amy Grant led the crowd in a powerful prayer, thanking God for his presence, that "never leaves."

Grant prays:

"Father, in silence, we lift up. We just imagine all of the people rebuilding their lives. Broken. Grieving. And as a group, I don't even know how to imagine lifting them all up, but I'm just picturing us almost like slinging them on our backs, lifting them up in our arms to the light of Your love. We lift them up now, God, in silence. We lift up grieving spouses, God. We lift up moms and dads grieving the loss of a child, a son and a daughter. We lift up the doctors and nurses attending to the hundreds of people recovering."

"Give us the grace, God, every day, to see each other. To see each other. To see our differences. To see our similarities. To observe. To learn rather than judge. Fill our hearts with courage to not be afraid. To love, love, love. Thank You that You began this story that we're all a part of, and You will finish it. And it began in love, and it will end in love. Thank You for the gift of each other. Amen."

This is the second week in a row the city of Nashville has held a vigil after a mass shooting. Last week a gunman walked into a Tennessee church and opened fire as the service was letting out.

"I'm reminded over the last two months that the counter weight to grief is community, and that is what Nashville does so well," Nashville Mayor Megan Barry told the crowd.

You can watch the full vigil here: