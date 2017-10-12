Georgia School District Defends Sexual Identity Quiz After Mom Complains

The DeKalb County School District is defending its Family Life and Sexual Health curriculum after a parent complained about a sexual identity quiz.

Octavia Parks told Fox 5 in Atlanta that she was shocked when her 12-year-old daughter brought the assignment home. It asked students to identify various sexual preferences and gender identities. Some of the descriptions students were asked to identify included:

"a woman who is attracted to women"

"a man who is attracted to men"

"a person who is attracted to men and women"

"a man who is attracted to women or a woman who is attracted to men"

"when a person's gender identity doesn't match the sex...the doctor said they were when they were born"

Parks told Fox 5 "we're talking about a sixth grader who still watches Nickelodeon. I'm not ready to explain what these words are nor what they mean."

Parks said she is going to remove her daughter from the class and complain to the DeKalb County School District.

But the district has issued a statement in which it defends the curriculum and the teacher.

"The teacher correctly utilized DCSD's Family Life and Sexual Health (FLASH) curriculum, an abstinence-based, evidence-informed sexuality education program," said the district.

The statement also explains that parents are "fully informed of the use of this curriculum and are given due notice to op-out."

The district believes that teaching about sexual orientation protects students and also helps to encourage respect and understanding.