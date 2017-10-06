Gospel Singer Tina Campbell Faces Backlash for Support of Donald Trump

Tina Campbell of the singing duo Mary Mary caused a firestorm when she revealed that she voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential election.

In an open letter, the singer said she chose Trump over Hillary Clinton because of his Christian beliefs.

Campbell posted the lengthy message to her Facebook page earlier this year, and asked that it be read and digested with "an open mind" And while the 42-year-old admitted she doesn't agree with everything Donald Trump does, she's choosing to "be for him" as a citizen.

In an interview on the CBN News Facebook show Prayerlink Campbell explained, "I was not in favor of either one of the candidates."

"As a Christian, there were certain stances that Donald Trump had that were more in favor for my Christian beliefs. And there were more stances that Hillary Clinton had that were against my Christian beliefs. So because of that I chose the president that I chose," she continued.

Fans and others have heavily criticized Campbell's political decision, with some even calling for a boycott of her music.

"Boycott Tina Campbell #TinaCampbell. U support so i won't support u. Trump supporter. Smh," tweeted Yolanda Johnson.

Eboni Freeman tweeted, "Tina Campbell...How in the world could Donald Trump support your Christian values??? Girl bye."

Campbell said while she doesn't agree with all of the president's decisions, she is committed to praying for him.

"I'm not going to use my platform to bash. That does mean I'm for everything that he did. That don't mean I agree with all of that. I'm not going to use it to jump on the bandwagon of those that are angry. Nor am I using it to jump on his bandwagon," she said.

"I'm on the Jesus bandwagon."

"Whoever doesn't like it God be with you. That letter that I wrote, I stand behind every word of it."

"I choose to believe that America is great, always has been great, and is becoming greater because it is in God that we trust. He is the founding father of this nation, and there is no failure in Him. I chose to believe that a people led by President Donald Trump, united under God, will never be defeated," the letter reads.