Group Calls Foul in the Wake of Planned Parenthood Undercover Videos

America took notice last year when pro-life advocate David Daleiden spearheaded a series of undercover videos exposing Planned Parenthood's abortion practices.

Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion provider in the U.S. Daleiden, founder of Center for Medical Progress, and his team caught Planned Parenthood's top leadership on video discussing the harvesting and sale of aborted baby body parts.

The result? 15 felony charges filed in California. But those 15 felony charges were not filed against Planned Parenthood. They were instead filed against David Daleiden.

The case against Daleiden is the focus of a webcast Thursday night at 9:00 Eastern Time. It's called "The Abortion Empire Strikes Back." It will feature presentations by Daleiden and other pro-life activists such as Lila Rose, founder of Live Action and Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of Susan B. Anthony List.

The charges against Daleiden were filed by California's Democrat Attorney General Xavier Becerra. According to Thomas More Society, a law firm representing Daleiden, Becerra's political campaign was funded by the abortion business. The legal group contends Becerra is Planned Parenthood's "political puppet," and says the charges filed against Daleiden are an effort to "silence all pro-life opposition."

The 15 charges against Daleiden are felonies, and if convicted, he could be facing massive fines and decades in prison.

Although Thomas More Society considers the charges against Daleiden "bogus," there are a number of challenges that will be outlined during the webcast.

"Watchers will decide how they can support Daleiden through prayers and contributing to his legal defense fund," explained Tom Ciesielka, Thomas More Society spokesperson, "Without exaggeration, this could be a one million dollar legal defense for Daleiden, and his pro-bono lawyers rely 100% on donations to keep David's defense alive."

Participants in the webcast will also hear new revelations about Planned Parenthood's aborted baby body part harvesting and trafficking business. They will also learn details about the "relentless attacks and ramped-up pressure by Planned Parenthood and its allies to silence Daleiden," Ciesielka said.

The pro-life community should be encouraged, Ciesielka said, because despite legal challenges, "Daleiden's work is continuing."