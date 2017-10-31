Halloween: 'A Time to Reflect on the Immortal?'

CBN News spoke with National Review writer Bruce Buff about his article which says Halloween is a time to take notice of your soul. Watch above.

A recent article in National Review examines the spirituality behind Halloween. Entitled, "This Halloween, Remember That Souls Make Humans Exceptional," the article says it's a "time to reflect on the immortal."

What exactly does that mean? CBN News interviewed the article's co-writer, Bruce Buff, to get his views on Halloween.

Buff and his co-writer, Robert Spitzer, open the article with an explanation that Halloween, or All Hallows' Eve, began as the first in a trio of days celebrating the dead: All Hallows' Eve, All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

"It is not a remembrance of beings that no longer exist, but an honoring of the faithfully departed and the relationship between the living and those in heaven," they wrote.

"The whole idea is that fundamentally, deep down, whether we practice religious beliefs or not, we all have a sense that we're more than just biological robots," Buff told CBN News.

"And this is a good occasion to examine the reason why that's true - that ultimately the same science that says we're made from star dust also points to the idea that every moment of our lives, every feeling, thought, perception, sound, hearing is in fact our souls in action," he continued.

"And that makes a pretty big difference in terms of how we should view the value of our lives and what's important," he added.

Buff and Spitzer write that the main idea behind these thoughts is that souls exist, "they live on, and the way we live has consequences for our souls."

"It would make sense I mean when you get down to it that for souls to be conferred on developing humans, there's an ongoing and active relationship between something with the power to do that, which is more than physical matter, which involves working with all humans throughout the world as is happening, and that's God, of course," Buff said.

You might be asking yourself, "Why Halloween as a day to reflect on the soul?" Many Christians don't celebrate it and view it as Satan's or the devil's holiday.

Buff says the origins of Halloween answer that question.

"It started out as All Hallow(s)' Eve, and way back when as the first of three days - the second being All Saints and the third, All Souls," he said. "Well saints and souls relate very specifically to human beings having a soul."

"If you're not more than physical matter; if you don't have a soul, then it's really irrelevant," Buff continued. "And so the idea is that as you go through this, think about our soul."