'Hollywood's Swamp Needs to Be Flushed': Franklin Graham Weighs in on Kevin Spacey Sex Scandal

The Rev. Franklin Graham is condemning in the strongest language sexual harassment scandals involving Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

Spacey has been accused of sexually harassing actor Anthony Rapp when he was just 14.

Rapp made the allegation Monday in light of accusations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault by more than 80 women against Weinstein.

Netflix has responded by suspending production of Spacey's hit show, "House of Cards."

This was Spacey's reply to Rapp:

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell blasted Spacey on Twitter, comparing him to Weinstein: "Like Harvey we all knew about you - I hope more people come forward."

Franklin Graham took to Facebook to condemn Hollywood's cover-up of sexual abuse.

"Well, if everybody knew, why did they remain silent?" he posted on Facebook.

He goes on to say, "We've all heard of Harvey Weinstein's story -- 82 women have now accused him of sexual harassment or even rape, and the number seems to keep growing. He's one of Hollywood's premier producers and was in a position to make or break careers. Politicians like the Clintons and Obama flocked to his parties and he was a major Democratic donor. The whole time everybody in Hollywood -- as well as the politicians hanging around him -- knew the kind of man he was."

"For far too long, Hollywood has gotten a free pass. They've been allowed to pollute America's youth with moral corruption, and Washington has done nothing to reign them in. Since I was born in 1952, we have seen a continual lowering of the standards by the Federal Communications Commission - that trend needs to be reversed. Hollywood's swamp needs to be flushed," said Graham.

Meanwhile, Spacey responded to Rapp's allegation by publicly announcing that he is gay.

Dear news media, Kevin Spacey is accused of trying to molest a 14yr old boy. That's the news story. Pls don't confuse that. — Ed Stetzer (@edstetzer) October 30, 2017

What happens when some in media don't know which narrative to run. Tip: he’s accused of trying to molest a 14yr old boy. That's the story. https://t.co/f9tDKPOpWp — Ed Stetzer (@edstetzer) October 30, 2017

Ed Stetzer, a Christian author who also serves as Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, later criticized Spacey for coming out as gay in an attempt to shift the narrative.

"Dear news media, Kevin Spacey is accused of trying to molest a 14yr old boy. That's the news story. Pls don't confuse that. What happens when some in media don't know which narrative to run. Tip: he's accused of trying to molest a 14yr old boy. That's the story," Stetzer tweeted.

