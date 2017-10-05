Horrific Shooting Brings the Best Out of the Las Vegas Community

What happened in Las Vegas, just a few days ago, has brought out the very best in people.

People are recognizing that this shooting massacre is not just about one man unleashing evil, but how goodness, kindness, and faith are turning tragedy into triumph.

"I am here because it's the only thing I can think to do right now there are so many people wanting to do something," blood donor Elysia Sheldon said.

Sheldon represents some of the countless faces in a city shaken to its core.

Each person will tell you they have no choice but to right this wrong and are doing that by donating blood.

Juarata Bryant of the United Blood Services said she has never seen anything like it.

"Not at all not even with 911 happening. I have never seen the outpouring of the love from the community; so, I have been in a state of chills," Bryant said.

A random act of horrific violence sparked a spontaneous movement of love in Las Vegas.

"There is a lot of evil in this world but the good always, always outweighs the bad," Pastor Griffen Fox said.

Every drop of blood, prayer and the millions of little acts of kindness all add up to a light that shows the world darkness will not prevail.