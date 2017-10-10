Radio host and best-selling author Laura Ingraham has not always agreed with Donald Trump, either on the issues or his tactics. During the run up to the 2016 national election she criticized him often – both on the air and in person. In all of her years covering politics, though, she says she has never seen a braver campaign nor one as unconventional as that run by Trump for the White House.

In her new book, Billionaire at the Barricades: The Populist Revolution from Reagan to Trump, she details how Trump remade the Reagan revolution in his own image, attracting a new coalition of voters who were angry and disgusted with the corporatist agenda of Republican Party elites.

With an insider's access and knowledge, Ingraham reveals previously unreported details behind Trump's victory and the possible pitfalls that lie ahead for his ambitious populist agenda. How did Donald Trump – real estate magnate, casino owner and reality TV host – go from a universally-mocked and ridiculed fringe candidate to a solid winner in the national election?

Looking back, it is clear that the pundits completely missed Trump's business acumen and true understanding of the issues concerning the American worker. It's why he was able to overcome staggering odds to win the White House.

However, Ingraham was not surprised; in fact, she saw a possible Trump win as almost inevitable.

"Unlike so many of my colleagues in the media," said Ingraham, "I instantly understood Trump's appeal and ignored those who repeatedly wrote his political obituary. Most of his critics and naysayers still don't understand the bipartisan appeal of the populist, pro-life, pro-growth, American First agenda on which he ran. In Billionaire at the Barricades, I take readers behind the scenes at the defining moments of a populist movement that began decades ago and map out where I think it should (and will) take us, whether fully realized by the Administration – or not."

Laura Ingraham is the most listened-to woman in America on political talk radio. The Laura Ingraham Show is ranked in the nation's Top 10 rated shows and heard coast to coast in close to 250 markets. She is the Editor in Chief and Co-Founder of the hugely popular website, LIfeZette.com, a cultural and political web destination for conservatives and independents. She is the author of several New York Times bestsellers, including The Obama Diaries, Power to the People, Shut Up & Sing, and The Hillary Trap. She is a regular contributor on Fox News Channel and served as a substitute host for numerous prime time shows there. Ingraham is a former white-collar defense attorney and Supreme Court law clerk. In addition, Ingraham is a cancer survivor, a passionate supporter of our troops, and an advocate for increased domestic and international adoption through her website AdoptANewAttitude.com. She resides in Washington DC with her three children Maria, Dmitri and Nikolai.