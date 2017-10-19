Is Social Media Hurting Church Leaders? This Pastor Says Yes

Today, church leaders and pastors use social media to reach countless people with the Gospel. But can social media sometimes do more harm than good?

American pastor and author Ed Stetzer writes in Christianity Today that there are three main ways pastors and church leaders undermine themselves on social media.

The first way is by trying to become famous.

"Some pastors and church leaders do nothing on social media but try to make themselves look more influential than they actually are," he writes. "The most common way pastors and church leaders try to make themselves look more influential than they actually are is by purchasing Twitter followers or Facebook likes."

He says this leads pastors to spend less time "shepherding the flock," which damages the health of the church.

"Pastors and church leaders ought to be on social media—without a doubt—but using social media to serve yourself instead of to serve others is a slippery slope to sinful pride and a pursuit of vanishing glory," Stetzer adds.

The second way church leaders and pastors undermine themselves on social media is by "causing unnecessary division" be engaging in arguments in comment sections.

"Engaging in unnecessary conflict on social media, regardless of the subject or how important you think it is, ultimately damages your witness and clouds people from receiving the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Stop it," he urges.

Ultimately, he believes starting social media arguments damages the church.

Lastly, Stetzer argues pastors and leaders hurt themselves by "sharing fake news" on their news feeds.

"We are people of truth. When people of truth participate in sharing false information, we do not just do injury to the other person and the process, but we also injure our personal reputation and testimony," he explains.

"It hurts the Gospel witness of the leader and ultimately makes people wonder about the integrity of anything the leader says or does," he adds.

Ultimately, Stetzer believes pastors and church leaders should "without a doubt" use social media, but argues humility and discretion can help them avoid pitfalls that may drive people away from the good news of Jesus Christ.