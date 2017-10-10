It's Not What You Might Think: Why Thousands of Students Plan Rallies on Athletic Fields Across the Nation

Thousands of high school students across the country are getting ready to rally at their local athletic fields – not to protest or advance a political issue – but to encourage their friends to read the Bible and follow Christ.

The student-led event "Fields of Faith" is sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and will draw high school students at more than 500 fields in states across the country on Wednesday night, Oct. 11th.

Last year, 192,000 students came out and more than 7,400 made first-time faith commitments while 8,781 committed to reading their Bible.

Jeff Martin, executive vice president of ministry advancement at FCA, started Fields of Faith in 2004 out of a frustration with what he saw as the spiritual battles and temptations facing a "spectator generation." Inspired by the story of King Josiah (2 Chronicles 34) challenging his people to read God's Word, Martin started "Fields of Faith on 23 fields in 3 states, It has grown to 37 states and 500+ fields.