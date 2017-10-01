Ken Ham’s Ongoing Quest to ‘Take Back the Rainbow’

Ark Encounter creator Ken Ham has announced his latest endeavor to take back the rainbow.

Taking to Twitter, the author and founder of the Ark Encounter museum said it will now be selling rainbow umbrellas.

Rainbow umbrella 1 of many new items available @ArkEncounter as we take back the rainbow & teach its true meaning God gave: Genesis 9:11-17 pic.twitter.com/Z3OQEGgZpz — Ken Ham (@aigkenham) September 23, 2017

In July, Ham stated the 510 foot Christian theme park would be permanently lit up with rainbow colors as a way to take back the biblical meaning behind the rainbow.

Ham said the rainbow was meant as a symbol between God and man and the lights are meant “to remind the world that God owns it and He decreed it's a sign of His covenant with man after the Flood."

"The rainbow is a reminder God will never again judge the wickedness of man with a global Flood—next time the world will be judged by fire," Ham wrote in a Facebook post.

Ham is also the founder of the Creation Museum in nearby Petersburg, Kentucky.