Las Vegas Churches Launch Prayer Movement for Shooting Victims: 'Jesus is the Only One Who Can Heal'

Las Vegas churches are rallying together Monday night to pray for the victims of the shooting that killed at least 59 people at a country concert Sunday.

Pastor Benny Perez of The Church LV is spearheading the city-wide prayer event that is set to begin at 7pm PT.

Watch Prayer Live Stream Here:

He says Jesus is the only person who can bring healing after this tragedy.

"We want as The Church LV to gather together to pray for our city, our nation, pray for those who have lost loved ones," Perez says in a video on the church's Facebook page. "Jesus is the only one who can bring hope and healing, literally, to this city through his church -- The Church LV and all the other churches in Las Vegas Valley. "

Perez told CBN News at least five other churches are joining in the prayer movement.

":We're just trying to be the hands and feet of Jesus," he said.