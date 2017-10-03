Shot in the Neck While Saving Lives: An American Hero's Fearless Self-Sacrifice

A California man is being called a hero after being shot in the neck while trying to save others during the mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival.

Jonathan Smith arrived safely home Monday night but still has the bullet lodged in his neck and the memories of the horrific event on his mind.

The 30-year-old copy machine repairman was visiting his brother, who was celebrating his 43rd birthday, the Washington Post reported.

His entire family decided to attend the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas and sat close to the stage for Jason Aldean's performance.

Smith told the Post when he initially heard the gunshots he thought they were fireworks, but the bullets kept coming.

"You could hear the shots," he said. "It sounded like it was coming from all over Las Vegas Boulevard."

Smith said concert-goers were paralyzed with fear.

"Active shooter, let's go," he shouted.

Smith moved quickly to save his three nieces. He grabbed several people who followed him to a handicapped parking area away from the shooting.

Reports say Smith saved 30 people, but that number has not been confirmed.

"I got a few people out of there," he said.

But while trying to reach for a group of children a bullet struck him in the neck, fracturing his collarbone, according to the Independent UK.

"I couldn't feel anything in my neck. There was a warm sensation in my arm," Smith said while waiting in the Sunrise Hospital lobby Monday afternoon.

Smith also suffered a crack rib and a bruised lung.

Doctors discharged him but left the bullet in his neck for fear of making things worse.

"I might have to live with this bullet for the rest of my life," Smith said.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. The campaign has far exceeded its $7,000 goal within a couple of days.



"Proud of this American hero", one donor said of Smith.

"Thank you for your selfless bravery," another donor commented.

Smith is among a number of concertgoers who are being hailed as heroes.

Mark Lacy is also being called a hero. He was in the audience of the concert and witnessed the shooting at close range.



He stood next to someone who was shot in the head but quickly sprang into action save people.

"We were putting them in back of pickup trucks and cars...They were (then) being taken to the hospital in private vehicles," he said.

Lacy told NPR that the concert area was declared "not safe" so they had to bring the wounded and deceased to first responders.

"But we were pretty good at getting all the individuals injured or deceased out to that area. I mean we used tables. We used beverage carts. We used fencing. You name it. Whatever we could use to - use as a stretcher to carry these people out, we did it," Lacy added.

Lacy's story and Smith's story are being shared across social media along with many others.

Smith's heroic actions have been shared more than 74,000 times on Twitter and Reddit and have received 177,000 "likes", but he said he doesn't see himself as a hero.

Jonathan Smith, 30, saved ~30 people last night before he was shot in the neck. He might live w/the bullet for rest of his life. #vegasstrip pic.twitter.com/6hLujXWe51 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) October 2, 2017

This is what a hero looks like. A post shared by Philip Lewis (@phil.lewis) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

"I don't see myself that way," he said. "I would want someone to do the same for me. No one deserves to lose a life coming to a country festival."