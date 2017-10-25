Millennials Replacing Religion with Witchcraft

As millennials move farther and farther away from religion, they're running to witchcraft and astrology instead.

According to a study by Market Watch, more than half of young adults in the U.S. believe astrology and horoscopes are actually scientific. Even more, the occult, tarot-card reading, and witchcraft services market grew 2% between 2011 and 2016. The industry analysis firm IBIS World says these services rake in about $2 billion annually.

Melissa Jayne, owner of Brooklyn-based "metaphysical boutique" Catland, told Market Watch said she's seen an increased demand for her occult services.

"Whether it be spell-casting, tarot, astrology, meditation and trance, or herbalism, these traditions offer tangible ways for people to enact change in their lives," she said. "For a generation that grew up in a world of big industry, environmental destruction, large and oppressive governments, and toxic social structures, all of which seem too big to change, this can be incredibly attractive."

Similarly Danielle Ayoka, founder of the spiritual subscription service Mystic Lipstick, says she's also seen a boom in customers.

"When I started my journey in 2010, I was the weirdo," she said. "Now it is becoming more and more normalized, and I believe it is because more people are looking to heal. Millennials are much more open-minded."

Meanwhile, young Americans are losing faith in organized religion. A Pew Research Center study released Wednesday found that most Americans say belief in God isn't necessary to be a moral person.