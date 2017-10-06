Muslim-Turned-Christian Evangelist’s Widow Has a Powerful Message About Heaven and the Future

Michelle Qureshi, widow of the late Christian evangelist Nabeel Qureshi, has revealed just weeks after her husband’s death that she plans to continue his robust Christian ministry.

Michelle released a Facebook video on Wednesday that explained how “crazy” life has been while mourning and dealing with paperwork and chaos following his death. Despite her pain, she discussed heaven and her belief that Nabeel is free of life’s problems.

“Do I miss him? Absolutely I miss him,” she said. “But what is so encouraging is that he will never have to deal with any of the stuff I’m dealing with every again.”

In the end, though, Michelle also revealed that her husband’s ministry — one in which he openly advocated for the gospel while explaining the intricacies of his own conversion from Islam to Christianity — will continue.

“People still need to hear the gospel. The ministry still needs to continue,” she said. “I am committed to ensuring the continuation of Nabeel’s ministry.”

Watch what Michelle had to say below:

As Faithwire previously reported, NabeelQureshi, 34, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2016 and suffered as the fatal disease spread. He shared his journey with the masses as his illness worsened and he tragically died on Sept. 16, 2017.