Must See: Students Call for End of 'Prayer Shaming' in Powerful Video

During times of terror, mass shootings, and war, many people say prayer is just a useless act. But the students at East Catholic High School in Connecticut say prayer is exactly what this nation is missing.

The students produced a two minute video addressing how the nation has pushed God away, when really the first thing people should do in a time of tragedy is get on their knees.

"Enough is enough. It's time to take a stand," the students wrote on their Facebook video post. "Today, students at East Catholic High School rise up and declare that we're more concerned with God than we are with being politically correct.

"No more prayer shaming. Let's bring God and prayer back into our lives,"

It's a message that has gone viral and it has so far garnered more than 780,000 views.

Watch the full video below: