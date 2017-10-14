Northern California church becomes evacuation center for fire refugees

As fire crews continue to battle some of the most deadly wildfires in the Golden State's history, one church is trying to help those who have been displaced from their homes by the windswept blazes.

The Petaluma Church of Christ has opened its doors to fire refugees from Santa Rosa and the surrounding area looking for sanctuary.

Many rooms in the church building are lined with cots as volunteers continue to bring in food and supplies for people who have lost everything in the wildfires.

George Robertson, the Petaluma church's minister, said he and other church members started welcoming friends and family members who needed to evacuate into their homes early Monday morning. However, as the day went on it was evident there was a need for other evacuees to have a safe place to go.

"Our house overflowed and so we decided to open our church building," Robertson said. "It is emotional, having people we know have to evacuate, people who have lost their homes. It's gone from disbelief to realization that places we've been to are just gone," he told The Christian Chronicle.

Working together, church members and local officials had the church building designated as an official evacuation site. Mental heath professionals are also working with volunteers on how to help the fire refugees psychological state of mind.

"We've had people in shock and those who are very subdued, realizing that they may have just escaped death. And they're worrying about do they have a home to go back to," Robertson explained.

Members from other congregations around the Santa Rosa area have also pitched in to prepare meals, donated clothes and other basic necessities.

Robertson said the surrounding communities aren't full of million-dollar homes or wealthy individuals — just average families.

He said it has been an honor to serve those families and it has been a whole community effort to help them through this time.

"We've been able to pray with some, sit and be the ears that listen," he said. "It's been really neat to see our community love one another. That love of Christ is actually being demonstrated in this."

The Petaluma Church of Christ is accepting donations to help with the costs associated with feeding and housing the evacuees. Donations can be sent directly to the church. The church's website is http://www.petalumachurch.org/

Source: The Christian Chronicle

