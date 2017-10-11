'One of the Worst Natural Disasters in California History' - Massive Wildfires Consume Homes and Lives

The wildfires raging in California have now killed at least 17 people, and that number is expected to climb with hundreds of people still unaccounted for.

More than 2,000 homes and businesses are also in ruins, and the devastating flames are still burning out of control. In fact, the end of this battle in northern California's wine country is nowhere in sight.

"We have folks on the fire line that are starting their third shift right now that have not been relieved," Barry Biermann of the Napa County Fire Department said.

Seventeen wildfires raging across seven counties in northern California have turned entire neighborhoods to ash.

"We were awoken to a red glow coming out of the north and had just minutes to actually get out of the house, wake our kids up," said Kenwood resident Todd Caughey.

Many who spent decades building their dream homes watched them burn in the firestorm. Crews battling the fires in Santa Rosa were forced to just let the homes go.

"We don't have a lot of water, so the water supply is difficult, so it's better to just let it burn," said Bill Adams of the Rancho Adobe Fire Department.

Firefighters say their first priority is saving lives and then property. But with nearly 200 people still unaccounted for they warn the death toll is still likely to rise.

Mike Rippey lost both of his parents in the blaze. His father, a 100-year-old World War II vet, was caring for his wife of 75 years when they died together as the fire tore through their home.

"It hit so fast and they just didn't have a chance. My mother had a stroke and she couldn't move very well at all and my father certainly never would have left her," Rippey said.

In southern California, firefighters are slowly getting an upper hand, dousing hot spots in the charred remains.

But the road ahead is still uncertain when it comes to finding the cause of the deadly, massive fires in northern California and counting the cost of all that's lost.

Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano said, "Personally, I think this will be one of the worst natural disasters in California history."