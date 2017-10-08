Pence to Las Vegas, ‘We Do Not Grieve Like Those Who Have No Hope. Because Heroes Give Us Hope.’

Vice-President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence traveled to Las Vegas Saturday hoping to bring a sense of peace and comfort to the victims of last week’s mass shooting.

In a speech to state and local officials, the Vice-President said, “When one part of America hurts, we all hurt. When one part of America struggles, we all struggle. And when one part of America cries out for help, we always come together to answer the call.”

In Las Vegas w/ Karen to tell them, on behalf of @POTUS, my family & every family in America, we are with them. We are all #VegasStrong. pic.twitter.com/WEubU0bxp7 — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 7, 2017

The Vice-President leaned heavily on Scripture to comfort the crowd.

"We do mourn with those who mourn and grieve with those who grieve, but we do not grieve like those who have no hope,” The Vice-president said, referencing 1 Thessalonians 4:13 and Romans 12:15.

"Because heroes give us hope," he continued, honoring the first responders and medical professionals who attended to the wounded.

Pence went on to point to specific stories of heroism from that night.

“A mom who shielded her four-year-old daughter with her own body,” he recounted.

“An army veteran who rushed to the scene to find his girlfriend and her mom, and ended up carrying the wounded off the field,” he continued.

The Vice-President and Second Lady spoke at the end of an interfaith prayer walk. They also visited a site where 58 crosses, donated by an Illinois man, had been placed to honor the victims.

Those we lost were taken before their time but their names & stories will be forever etched in hearts of the American people. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/H8zBQa9Zey — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

The Investigation Continues

One week after the shooting that left 58 dead and more than 500 injured, police still are not indicating a motive.

So far, investigators have painted a picture of the gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, as a wealthy, reclusive, high-stakes gambler.

Investigators found a note inside of Paddock’s hotel room they believe helped him calculate the trajectory of his bullets, so he could kill as many people as possible, as first reported by 60 Minutes.

His brother has described Paddock as “highly intelligent.”

The FBI and Las Vegas Police are still looking for clues about the shooting, and encouraging people with information to reach out.