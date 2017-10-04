President Trump Visits Mercy Chef Volunteers in Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump paid a visit to Mercy Chefs in Puerto Rico Wednesday where they're providing much needed food to the victims of Hurricane Maria.

"That was a great surprise for us," Gary LeBlanc, president of Mercy Chefs, told CBN News. "He got to see the 300 refugees that we're serving and see Mercy Chefs serve a lunch to those refugees and to the workers who were coming in."

President Trump congratulated the volunteers on all their hard work.

"He was glad to be here...he said Mercy Chefs was the best in the business. We were pretty honored to hear that," LeBlanc said.

Mercy Chefs has been working at full speed for the last few weeks to provide food for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

LeBlanc says now is the time when his teams need stamina the most.

"Pray for my time that they will have stamina..that they'll be refreshed, restored, and ready to go again," he said.

LeBlanc also says the people of Puerto Rico need prayer, too.

"The folks here in Puerto Rico are going to need stamina as well," he said. "You talk to folks who are praying that maybe they might have power in three months or six months. They're just hoping they can make it that long."

One of the biggest needs besides power is water.

"The big need here is water and food and construction support...There's just a huge water crisis here," he said.

Mercy Chefs will continue their hard work until the job is done. LeBlanc also said the volunteers are prepared to respond to any more hurricanes that may arise.

