Puerto Rico Raises Hurricane's Official Death Count to 34

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - The governor of Puerto Rico says the official death toll from Hurricane Maria has been increased to 34 from 16.



Gov. Ricardo Rossello also says he believes the hurricane caused $90 billion in damage across the island.



The governor made the announcement at a news conference following U.S. President Donald Trump's short visit to the U.S. territory to assess the storm's impact.



During his stop, Trump congratulated Puerto Ricans for avoiding a high death toll of "a real catastrophe like Katrina." As many as 1,800 people died in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina breached levees protecting New Orleans.

