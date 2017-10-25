Reports on Falling Abortion Rates Fail to Factor in Pro-Life Movement

Recently released studies sponsored by the federal government and the Planned Parenthood-associated Guttmacher Institute show the rate of abortion in the U.S. dropped 25 percent between 2008 and 2014.

Although analysts point to the lower abortion rate as a result of improvements in contraception, the reports also left out other factors, including the accomplishments of the pro-life movement, and laws such as parental involvement and informed consent laws.

There is another positive aspect. Abortion across all demographic groups has dropped.

"We've dropped across the board in every single demographic group," Dr. Randall K. O'Bannon of the National Right to Life Committee told One News Now. "Whether it's by age, whether it's by race or whether it's by education, whether it's by economic level. And, that's good news so we're encouraged by that part."

However, O'Bannon noted that abortion numbers for racial minorities were found to be lower, these groups are still logging high abortion rates overall.

"Abortion rates have always been significantly higher for the African-American population than they have been for the white population, maybe three times higher," O'Bannon explained. "And even though they've both come down, the African-American abortion rate has got a lot further to go down."