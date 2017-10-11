'Revive Us 2:' Why Kirk Cameron Believes An Awakening Has Begun

Television and film actor and producer Kirk Cameron will once again be on the big screen - this time with the second installment of Revive Us.

Cameron hosts Revive Us 2, the second National Family Meeting, live on Tuesday, October 24, from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

To coincide with the date, Cameron prays live on Facebook every morning at 10:24. He's on the road right now, traveling across the country and inviting people to see the film.

"I sure hope that you'll join us," he said in today's edition. "We're going to be praying together, worshipping together, turning our theaters into like a revival tent all across the nation."

Cameron will be joined by Alex and Stephen Kendrick, Dr. Ben Carson, Joni Eareckson Tada, Ravi Zacharias, Trillia Newbell, along with musical guests Zach Williams and Christian Cuevas.

Watch above Kirk Cameron's powerful interview with Joni Eareckson Tada, who will be featured in Revive Us 2 on October 24.

"Many say our nation is terribly divided … and it's only getting worse," a description of Revive Us 2 says at reviveus.com. "But while others are emphasizing the negative, Kirk Cameron believes an awakening has begun!"

The first installment, Revive Us, was a huge success in October of last year, and movie theaters hosted an encore showing.

This year, a special encore presentation of Revive Us 2 will be shown Wednesday, November 1.