'This Was a Horrible Situation': Security Expert says Shooter Picked Spot to Do Maximum Damage

CBN News spoke with security expert and CBN-Regent Chief of Police Chris Mitchell about the Las Vegas shooting. He offered advice on how to protect yourself should you ever find yourself in a similar situation. Watch above.

Stationed on the 32nd floor, high above the crowds down below, the Las Vegas shooter picked the perfect spot to inflict maximum casualties, according to CBN-Regent Chief of Police Chris Mitchell.

"This was a horrible situation," Mitchell said. "He had angle for firing. He was elevated so it was just like in a shooting gallery, and he just started sweeping the area."

For the people below, "it was pretty much duck and cover as much as you could, or try to evade from the area, but then knowing exactly where those rounds are coming from was difficult as well because of all the pandemonium that was taking place," he continued.

At least 58 people died and more than 500 were injured.

Chief Mitchell is not only a security expert, he's also a pastor, and he offered his condolences to the victims and their families.

"First and foremost, our heart goes out to the victims as well as to the entire city, to our entire nation," he said.

Since the suspect did not appear on any federal or state databases, Mitchell says it shows the need for individual citizens to be aware of their surroundings and the people in their lives.

"It really just comes down to awareness and vigilance on our part of being aware of our surroundings and trying to pay attention to those that may appear to be troubled or with issue," he said.

"In this particular case it seems like the gentleman was showing no definitive signs of any definitive or significant problem, which is very difficult because it could be the person standing right next to you, and you'd never know," Mitchell continued.

What if you found yourself in a situation like what happened in Las Vegas? Mitchell addressed how those involved responded.

"In this situation many of the people did exactly what they should have done and that was duck and get as low as possible to the ground and try to find some source of cover to protect themsel(ves)," he said.

"Within a confined area like that, that's of course difficult, because then you get this stampede effect where people start running, and they start trampling each other, and I'm sure many of the injuries that were sustained are part of that effect," he told CBN News.

In any type of shooting situation, Mitchell says the first thing to do is to duck, try to find cover and get away from the incident and go to the safest place that can be found.

"Even if it's... it's in a mall, it's in a store, go to some place that has some level of hardening," he advised. "What I mean... like bulkheads, or walls that would separate you from a shooter, and lock yourself in, duck and cover and call emergency services... as quickly as you can."

Chief Mitchell closed the interview with prayer for the victims of the massacre, their families and for healing for our nation.