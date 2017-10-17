Three Ways You Can Help California Wildfire Victims

As firefighters continue to battle the wildfires in Northern California that have taken the lives of more than 40 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes and structures, you've probably wondered if there's anything you can do to help.

A group of 40 local pastors pinpointed three ways Christians around the country can help fire victims, according to The Gospel Herald.

Until the fires are contained, the organization known as Transforming the Bay with Christ reports that the pastors have named three critical needs.

Their first request is for you to pray for everyone affected by the destructive wildfires.

Second, they recommend that you donate to charities assisting the victims. The Gospel Herald lists several organizations taking donations.

Third, the pastors want you to encourage people. For example, TBC recommended recording "videos of encouragement from all over the Bay" to be shown during a past prayer service.

The group also wanted pastors to record themselves and their congregations from the pulpit and load videos to Instagram #fornorcal.

For more than a week, the deadliest wildfires in the state's history continue to burn. Around 34,000 people remained evacuated Tuesday.

In addition to the fires in California wine country, new fires broke out Tuesday in other areas of the state including in the mountains above Los Angeles and in the Santa Cruz mountains.