Trump, McConnell United in Push for 'Biggest Tax Cuts' in US History by End of Year

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are promising sweeping changes through tax reform while also insisting their relationship is outstanding, despite their public disagreements in the last few months.

The two appeared together at an unscheduled news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House Monday.

"We are probably now, despite what we read, we're probably now, I think at least as far as I'm concerned, closer than ever before and the relationship is very good," the president said.

"We're fighting for the same thing. We're fighting for lower taxes, big tax cuts, the biggest tax cuts in the history of our nation," Trump said.

McConnell said he is on board and his goal is tax reform by the end of the year.

"I want to underscore what the president said. We have the same agenda," he explained.

"We've been friends and acquaintances for a long time. We talk frequently, we don't give you a read-out every time we have a conversation but frequently we talk on the weekends about the issues that are before us. Obviously, passing the budget, which enables tax reform and tax reduction comes next," McConnell said.

Trump has also voiced frustration with the Senate in failing to keep his campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

But he isn't giving up.

"We're working very hard to get the tax cuts; we will continue to work hard to get the health care completed," he said.

For now, tax reform will be top priority for the Trump administration.

Congress faces tough challenges in getting a tax bill done this year. And it is not clear yet if all of the Republican senators will vote for it, but many are reportedly already on board.