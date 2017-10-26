Trump Seizes on Clinton-DNC Dossier 'Disgrace' While Pressing Tax Reform

The political narrative on Russia has flipped in Washington, giving Democrats a black eye and Republicans some needed momentum as they promote tax reform.

President Trump took full advantage of the changing dynamics Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn before departing for Texas he called the news that the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee jointly paid for political research that led to a dossier of allegations about his ties to Russia a "disgrace."

"Hillary Clinton always denied it. The Democrats always denied it and now only because it's going to come out in a court case they said, yes they did it, they admitted it and they are embarrassed by it," Trump said.

The Washington Post broke the story and two New York Times reporters are now saying Clinton campaign officials lied to them about the campaign's role in funding it.

When I tried to report this story, Clinton campaign lawyer @marceelias pushed back vigorously, saying "You (or your sources) are wrong." https://t.co/B5BZwoaNhI — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 24, 2017

Folks involved in funding this lied about it, and with sanctimony, for a year https://t.co/vXKRV1wRJc — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 24, 2017

The dossier has been part of the Russia investigation into last year's presidential campaign and this latest news could prove to be a turning point.

Democrats have tried to brush it aside just as the White House ramps up its campaign to pass tax reform.

The president says Congress is moving ahead quickly. On Fox News he said, "They're passing this bill along very rapidly...We have to get tax cuts and just pass it along."

What's not clear is just where Republicans will land on what to do with the idea of eliminating the deduction for state and local taxes and on the tax-free limit that people can contribute to their 401(k) retirement accounts.

Top Republicans writing the plan have said there could be 401(k) limits. The president tweeted earlier in the week that there would be no changes, but on Wednesday hinted otherwise. "Maybe we'll use it as negotiating, but trust me," he told reporters.

House members are set for a critical budget vote today that could set the rules for the tax bill and clear the way for Republicans to approve it without any votes from Democrats.