Uber Driver's Part-Time Job Fuels Full-Time Calling to Ministry

Kenneth Drayton drives for Uber in New York City. He says that while he's always been involved in ministry, he never considered this other line of work.

"My oldest son said, 'Dad, why don't you try Uber? You know it's a pretty decent income, its a pretty decent amount of money,' and at the time I said, 'I don't know.' But then I looked into it and what it required in NYC is you need a TLC license, Taxi Limousine Commission, and it was kind of an expensive process," Drayton told CBN News.

"But then one day I was eating at a buffet in Brooklyn and a voice, inner voice, I encountered an inner voice that just said to me, 'Go and get your TLC license,' and it was clear, it was loud, and I looked around to see if anyone else in the buffet heard that and it stood up in me. So I said, 'OK, I perceive that this is the voice of the Lord speaking to me,' so I obeyed," Drayton said.

After a year behind the wheel, he's pretty sure it was divinely appointed.

"Many coming in and out of my car were perplexed, had issues, had concerns and for some reason I perceived that a lot of these individuals God was sending to me," Drayton said.

From the time a passenger slides into his back seat, to the moment he drops them off, Drayton says the Holy Spirit is present and guiding the conversation.

"It's an awareness, it's an inner ear, it's a wisdom most of all. The Bible makes that clear also, 'He that winneth souls is wise,'" said Drayton.

He has no agenda, other than obeying God. Sometimes that means talking to passengers, other times it just means staying silent. Either way, he trusts that the true winner of souls is at work.

"God has many people working in the vineyards. Some water, some plant the seed and depending on what the need is that God sees fit –the Holy Spirit will determine how that seed grows," Drayton explained.

Drayton doesn't expect to be an Uber driver forever, but for now, he hasn't been called to anything else.

"I don't think Uber is the main focus. I think the main focus is God's divine will," Drayton said.