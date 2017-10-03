Displaying
WATCH: Vegas Crowd Sings 'God Bless America' 1 Hour Before Massacre

10-03-2017

Las Vegas concertgoers sang 'God Bless America' just about an hour before a gunman opened fire, killing at least 59 and injuring more than 500 others.

The poignant moment was posted to Twitter by country music singer Kaya Jones, with video recorded from behind the stage.

"'God Bless America' 1 hour before shooting," she tweeted.

Another tweet, posted by the duo Big & Rich, reads: "This is a POWERFUL moment in American unity. It's time to unify. We love the fans and are heartbroken #prayfor vegas.

 

