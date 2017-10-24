Why this 94-Year-Old Woman Just Jumped out of a Perfectly Good Plane

A Pennsylvania woman celebrated her 94th birthday Sunday in an unusual way – she went skydiving with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

Williamsport resident Eila Campbell explained why she decided to jump 10,000 feet at Hazelton Regional Airport.

"This year, when I'm going to be this age, this old, I figured I'll never make it for another year... I better do it now," she said.

"The free fall is kind of a 'wow!' The wind is so terrific. It was great and I loved it. I'll do it again," she said.

Her granddaughter, Sarah Schuelke, said she wouldn't have missed it for anything.

"This was her bucket list and there was no way I was missing the most incredible matriarch jumping for one of the greatest families," she said. "I wasn't going to miss it."

Don Keller, owner of Above the Poconos Skydiving, says he's never seen anyone as old as Campbell jump. Keller holds the Guinness Book of World Record for 44,000 skydives.