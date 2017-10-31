Why Wheaton's Evangelism Expert Thinks Christians Should Trick-or-Treat

Ed Stetzer gets it that some Christians are completely opposed to Halloween. "For some people there's just an immediate no," he acknowledged to CBN News.

But as the Billy Graham Chair of Church, Mission and Evangelism at Wheaton College, Stetzer thinks believers should consider trick-or-treating as a form of evangelism.

"I don't know another day of the year when strangers come up to my door," he told CBN News, explaining that he believes it's a great day to engage with neighbors.

Stetzer wrote an op-ed piece for Christianity Today to encourage those on the fence to buy candy and find their kids a costume.

Stetzer says a trick-or-treating moment can turn into a warm conversation that leads to inviting neighbors to a holiday get-together.

"This night is a once-a-year opportunity to do something so simple, yet so critical – get to know your neighbors," he says.

For those concerned that they have to abandon their faith in order to celebrate Halloween, Stetzer urges thoughtfulness around costumes.

"Ask yourself, 'Does this item symbolize or support an ideology that's incompatible with my faith? Does it represent my love for Jesus and the commitment I've made to follow Him?'"

Stetzer told CBN News that he also understands those who believe they shouldn't participate in Halloween.

"I'm super respectful of people who disagree," he said, noting that his family avoids other holiday traditions. "We don't do Santa or the Easter bunny because of our convictions," he added.

Stetzer noted a 2016 Lifeway survey that shows that Protestant pastors believe Halloween can be a tool for Christians although they disagree on exactly how.

Two-thirds say they encourage their congregations to ask their neighbors to Halloween-related events at church like a trunk-or-treat or fall festival.

Half tell their churches to engage with those who trick-or-treat at their doors.

Less than one in 10 pastors tell their church members to avoid celebrating Halloween.