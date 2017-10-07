Young Couple Gets Engaged at Billy Graham Library - for a Reason

Marriage is difficult. Christian Prieto and Danika Tennant believe the only way they will make it in their married life is if they put Christ in the center of their relationship.



That's why Christian decided to pop the question to Danika at the Billy Graham Library, after touring the museum detailing the evangelist's faith journey. The young couple was inspired by the many examples of how Reverend Graham honored God.



The couple met in their hometown of Concord, North Carolina, not far from the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. Christian asked for, and received permission from, Danika's parents to ask for her hand in marriage.



Then, with the help of his mother Christina, and Danika's mother Teresa, he surprised his bride-to-be. While Danika thought Christian was still at Air Force training in Texas, the moms and Danika toured the Journey of Faith exhibit, which follows the ministry of Billy Graham and highlights how God has used him to reach millions around the world.



After touring the exhibit, the moms faded away and Christian popped out of the bushes, dropped to one knee, pulled a ring out of his pocket and popped the question. Danika gasped and said yes.



Before they left the Library, Christian, Danika and their mothers prayed with a library staff member for the couple's future plans, according to BillyGraham.org The pair also received a copy of God's Ambassador, a book about Graham's life and ministry, to remember their special day.



"I think it's really important to keep God in your life," said Danika, who spent a lot of her young life attending church and youth retreats.



Reflecting on Christian's proposal at the Library, she said, "It was the perfect place for me."



Earlier, when Christian talked to his mom about proposing, she approved, but advised him, "You have to have God as your foundation." She said her son has a strong faith.

"It's what a mom prays for her kids," she said, "To find God, and God especially opening all their hearts. It makes me happy."



Danika's mother agreed that following Christ is essential for any couple to weather the storms of life. "Faith plays such a huge role in a marriage," she said. "You rely on your faith to realize that it's not always going to be easy."



She continued, "At the first sign of trouble you don't just throw it away. You use your faith to know that you're stronger together than you are apart."

