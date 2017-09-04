2 Men, 400 Rescues: Volunteers Are the Shining Light Post-Harvey

The urgent needs in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey have been as vast as the widespread territory that was devastated by the storm.

From churches to individuals, the aid and rescue response has been nothing short of amazing, filling huge gaps across eastern Texas that the state and local governments couldn't meet.

The Church Project in the Woodlands is one of the churches making a difference in their Houston community. Pastor Jason Shepperd told CBN News that roughly 1,200 people have signed up to volunteer through the church.

Flood victims Airrion and Sherry Fontenot have been blessed by those volunteers. The couple's home was flooded with two feet of water and they said going through their damaged belongings with their three daughters was heart-wrenching.

"Going to the house was the hardest, because, I mean, the memories," Sherry told CBN News. "But the people that showed up, they made it better. They helped us walk through and honestly, I didn't have to lift a finger in that house to do anything."

Airrion said the volunteers turned things around for them.

"When I got there and just saw the generosity and the grace and God's love for the people, it was amazing, it was an amazing thing."

The church is also providing shelter and food for the victims.

Meanwhile, so many people were trapped in Harvey's flooding over such a widespread area that the state of Texas actually relied on volunteers to help rescue many of the stranded.

Kenny Vaughan of Beaumont, Texas, was one of many who hitched up their boats and drove into the flood zone.

By his estimate, he and his brother picked up more than 400 people.

But Vaughan told CBN News that it's not just the rescuers who are showing courage, but also those who have lost everything.