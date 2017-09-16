Abortion Clinics Offer Free Abortions to Hurricane Harvey Victims

Whole Women's Health, one of the nation's leading abortion providers, is offering free abortions to Hurricane Harvey victims.

"Unfortunately, we know all too well that abortion can be difficult to access in some parts of the country, especially Texas," Whole Women's Heath said on its blog. "During Hurricane Harvey, many of the clinics in Houston had to close temporarily, leaving women with very few options."

"We're offering NO-COST abortions to those affected by Hurricane Harvey," the organization said.

According to the Dallas Morning News, nearly 80 women have already taken up the abortion provider on its offer, or are scheduled to do so soon.

But while the women may see the procedure as a free service, Texas Right to Life says "there is always a cost" to having an abortion.

"The promotion of this heinous no-cost service is riddled with fallacies because abortion is never free," Texas Right to Life spokesperson Melissa Conway told Baptist Press. "There is always a cost to abortion. Women are not free from the emotional toll that ensues after abortion and the child is certainly not free to live another day. Abortions, just like the catastrophic effects of the hurricane, are never free and we as a community pay the price for their needless destruction."

Conway also says now is the time for Christians to "be the hands and feet of Christ" and help pregnant women in need.