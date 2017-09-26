'Canada's Pastor' David Mainse Dies at 81

Rev. David Mainse, founder of Crossroads Christian Communications and host of Canada's longest running Christians talk show 100 Huntley Street, has passed away at the age of 81 after fighting a long battle with leukemia.

Mainse, also known by many as "Canada's pastor," pioneered televangelism in the country.

"He will be dearly missed by the Crossroads family and by the millions of Canadians whose lives have been touched by his public ministry," said Crossroads Chairman Gil Scott in a statement.

Scott said that despite Mainse having to step down as CEO and host of Crossroads, "he never really retired."

"He continued to visit with ministry supporters in person, his daily Bible reading blog and through occasional appearances on air. He will be dearly missed by the Crossroads family, and by the millions of Canadians whose lives have been touched by his public ministry."

Mainse created Crossroads Christian Communications in 1962 and under his leadership, what started as a 15 minute broadcast in the evenings, turned into a powerful ministry.

"He was passionate about people, about Canadian unity, and about ecumenical dialogue," says Lorna Dueck, Crossroads chief executive officer. "That passion led to innovation. David used the platform of daily television to model open, respectful conversation on faith among citizens across denominations and faith groups from coast-to-coast. And his cross-Canada tours made broadcast history."

Condolences have been pouring in all over social media.

Donalee Clarke from Toronto wrote on the 100 Huntley Street Facebook: "Dear 100 Huntley Street, I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of Rev. David Mainse. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to his Family. I am eternally grateful for David Mainse and his TV ministry of 100 Huntley Street because I was saved while watching the show back in 1986!!! Thank you Jesus for sharing your love through David Mainse."

The Ravi Zacharias International Ministries Canada wrote on the 100 Huntley Street Facebook: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mainse family. We are thankful for the legacy David is leaving behind and the lives that have been impacted in our nation because of his obedience to, and love for Christ."

Crossroads & @100Huntley founder Rev. David Mainse passed into eternity today at 81. His message: Jesus loves you. https://t.co/HfPOvpWR0v pic.twitter.com/QLvy5d99wb — 100 Huntley Street (@100Huntley) September 25, 2017

David Mainse passed away today. He was a good friend to me and supported me when many would not. Prayers for his family. RIP. @yestvcanada — Michael Coren (@michaelcoren) September 25, 2017

Canada's Foremost Christian Leader Passed Away - Dr. David Mainse founded 100 Huntley Street, Yes TV and Crossroads Communications. pic.twitter.com/j5XvPzMb5B — Charles McVety (@CharlesHMcVety) September 25, 2017

Mainse was born in Campbell's Bay, Quebec and grew up in a rural area near Ontario. His father served as missionary in Egypt, which sparked Mainse's love for evangelism. He went into ministry as a teenager and graduated from Eastern Pentecostal Bible College.

He served as pastor of Hamilton Bethel Gospel Tabernacle before starting his television ministry.

Mainse is survived by his wife of 59 years, Norma-Jean, four children, 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.