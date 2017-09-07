Candace Cameron Bure Holds Back on Personal Spending to Help Kids Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure is showing her support for kids in need of food and water all over the world, including those affected by Hurricane Harvey, by spending less on herself.

According to The Christian Post, Bure plans to skip spending money on herself for the entire month of September as part of an initiative called Skip 1.

In a promotional video, Bure revealed that she will be donating throughout September to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, as well a other kids in need.

"My heart hurts so much for these families. Praying for you #Texas and raising funds through @skip1 all month long for you!!" Bure Tweeted over the weekend.

Skip 1, which kicked off September 1, encourages donors to skip spending money on one day of September and instead donate to help bring food and clean water to children all over the world.

The organization, which builds and renovates kitchens within orphanages in impoverished areas, says donors can designate that 100% of their "Skiptember" contribution goes towards Hurricane Harvey relief by making a note in the "comments" section of Skip 1's donation page.

It also supports food distribution and feeding programs and helps with clean water initiatives.

Meanwhile, Bure also donated money in honor of Skip 1's one-year anniversary on September 6.

"My birthday's April 6th so on September 6th I'm skipping a mani/pedi and donating that money instead to skip1.org," she shared.



