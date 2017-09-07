Florida Church Prepares for Hurricane Irma: 'God is Bigger Than Any Storm'

While Florida is bracing itself for the raging winds and waves of Hurricane Irma, one church is already preparing to serve the families who stand in the storm's path.

Bayside Community Church of Brandenton, Florida is rallying volunteers and stocking up on water and other supplies to help the affected communities.

"After talking with Emergency Management officials and asking how we can help our community, we have learned that the best way to help is to rally volunteers and supplies. We are partnering with City Impact Relief to gather supplies and create a plan as we prepare to meet the needs in our community and state," the church said in a statement on its website.

The church isn't only preparing to minister to the physical needs of the Floridians, but the spiritual needs as well.

The church hosted a night of worship and prayer Wednesday night to remind the community that "God is bigger than any storm we may face."

The church was also on the ground in Texas when Hurricane Harvey hit.

Their volunteers helped pass out more then 100 meals and supplies ot those who lost everything in the flood.