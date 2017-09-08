Florida Congressman Asks for Prayers as State Braces for Direct Hit from Irma

As South Florida braces for a direct hit from Hurricane Irma, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., whose district includes a part of Miami and the Key West, says they are bracing for the worst and asking for prayer.

"We are very concerned and we ask for everyone's prayers," Curbelo told CBN News.

"We just marked in South Florida the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew. I was 12 years old. It was a storm that devastated South Dade, the southern part of our community, and this storm looks awfully similar to it," continued Curbelo.

Curbelo is urging his constituents in mandatory evacuation zones to get out now.

Can't emphasize enough. #FLKeys are not safe. All visitors and residents MUST evacuate as #HurricaneIrma approaches https://t.co/K1wfWeC9lY — Rep. Carlos Curbelo (@RepCurbelo) September 7, 2017

He says this could be one of the deadliest storms the area has ever seen.

"Please keep the people of South Florida, the Florida Keys, other countries like Cuba, the Bahamas in your prayers," the Florida lawmaker urged, "because this is one of the deadliest storms, perhaps the deadliest, that I have ever seen develop in the Atlantic."