Franklin Graham Launches Prayer Crusades for Hurricane Harvey Victims

Texans are still reeling from the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey, but Franklin Graham believes it's time for revival.

Graham announced Monday that he is heading to the Lone Star state to hold a series of one-day evangelistic events aimed at bringing the nation together through worship and prayer.

"We will pray together for this great state, for storm victims who are on the difficult road to recovery, and for our country. I'll bring a message of hope that people desperately need to hear," Graham wrote in a Facebook post.

The events will take place in seven cities across Texas from October 11th-October 19th.

Graham will be joined by Crowder Music and Dennis Agajanian to lead the crowd in worship.

Graham says even those who can't attend can still get involved.

"Even if you don't live there, will you pray?" Graham wrote. "we are asking God to do great things!"