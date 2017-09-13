Franklin Graham's End Times View: We're Seeing 'Biblical Signs Before Christ's Return'

Hurricane Irma's trail of destruction is the latest in a string natural disasters unfolding around the world and Evangelist Franklin Graham believes the ongoing events could be "Biblical signs before Christ's return."

In a recent post on Facebook, the Samaritan's Purse CEO wrote, "Wildfires raging on the West Coast. Violent hurricanes, one after the other, ravaging everything in their paths, with one of the worst-Irma-bearing down on Florida. A magnitude 8.1 earthquake shook the southern parts of Mexico this week, and we even recently experienced a rare solar eclipse."

After listing that sampling of natural phenomena, Graham pointed his fans, followers and readers to the scriptures.

He noted, Luke 21:25 reads, "There will be signs in sun and moon and stars, and on the earth distress of nations in perplexity because of the roaring of the sea and the waves."

Matthew 24:7 says, "For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places."

Graham said, "These are some of the Biblical signs before Christ's return. Nobody knows the day or hour, not even the Son of God, but it is a reminder to all of us to be ready to repent and confess our sins, and ask for God's forgiveness. In the meantime, we can find comfort, peace, and hope in Him."

Graham added, "As we pray for all those affected by the current disasters, we should also remember God's promise to us in John 16:33, 'I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world'."



Hurricane Irma hit the Florida Keys Sunday. It left at least seven million people without power.

Graham's Samaritan's Purse is one of the Christian relief groups helping in the hurricane disasters afflicting America.

Other prominent Christian leaders have also said the recent events could be taken as a reminder of Christ's coming return.

The senior pastor of San Antonio's Oak Hills Church, Max Lucado, shared his thoughts with CBN News.

Lucado said, "The Psalmist said, 'I will lift my eyes unto the hills from whence comes my help. My help comes from the Lord who made heaven and the earth.' This was an intentional decision on the part of the Psalmist. He said, 'I will lift up my eyes.' We have to choose to lift up our eyes and stare less at the storm and stare more at the Maker."